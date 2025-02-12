DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Releases Earnings Results

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
DIAGNOS Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of DIAGNOS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,933. DIAGNOS has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.11.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
