Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 56,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Wicheeda Project consisting of 6 claims covering an area of 8,301 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

