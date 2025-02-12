David Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.93 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. Danaher makes up approximately 5.7% of David Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $199.75 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day moving average is $251.14.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

