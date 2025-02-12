David Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,836 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

