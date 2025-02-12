David Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of David Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $411.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.68 and a 200 day moving average of $385.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

