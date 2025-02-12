David Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

David Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of David Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

