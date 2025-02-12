Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 1,119.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance
Shares of DNPLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dai Nippon Printing
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.