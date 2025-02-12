Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 1,119.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Shares of DNPLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

