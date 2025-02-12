CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CyberAgent Trading Up 6.1 %

CyberAgent stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberAgent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

