CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30, Zacks reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.000 EPS.
CVS Health Trading Up 13.5 %
NYSE CVS traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. 15,775,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,462,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.