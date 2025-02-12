CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30, Zacks reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.000 EPS.

CVS Health Trading Up 13.5 %

NYSE CVS traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. 15,775,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,462,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

