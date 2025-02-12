CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Desjardins

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.83. 40,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores.

