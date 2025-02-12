Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66), Zacks reports. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.11%.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,083. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

