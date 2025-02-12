Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Zacks reports. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

CRSR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 1,532,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,912. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

