Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $608.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $493.07 and a 12-month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

