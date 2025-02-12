ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

