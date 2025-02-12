Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 7,547,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,159. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. Confluent has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $1,746,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,837,034.20. The trade was a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $378,677.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,646,184.39. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,508,636 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 22,112.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

