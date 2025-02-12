Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. Conduent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Price Performance

CNDT traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 840,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

