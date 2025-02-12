Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. Conduent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Conduent Price Performance
CNDT traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 840,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $645.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Conduent Company Profile
