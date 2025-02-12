Comparing Air France-KLM (AFLYY) and Its Competitors

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Air France-KLM to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Air France-KLM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Air France-KLM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|863
|2452
|3524
|207
|2.44
As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Air France-KLM’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Air France-KLM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air France-KLM
|0.39%
|19.62%
|0.34%
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|1.98%
|-27.06%
|2.79%
Volatility and Risk
Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s rivals have a beta of 2.38, suggesting that their average share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Air France-KLM and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air France-KLM
|$32.49 billion
|$1.01 billion
|8.30
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|$15.14 billion
|$319.52 million
|-2.34
Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Air France-KLM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Air France-KLM rivals beat Air France-KLM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Air France-KLM
AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.
