Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 373345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Financière Richemont
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.