Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 373345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

