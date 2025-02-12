Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $434.63, but opened at $412.06. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $413.30, with a volume of 146,436 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,242,000 after buying an additional 67,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $217,771,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $196,154,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

