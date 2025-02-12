Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in January

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance
Shares of COBJF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
