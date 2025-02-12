Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in January

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

Shares of COBJF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, research, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally.

