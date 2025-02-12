Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 64 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.06 and a 12 month high of $223.43. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

