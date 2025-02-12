Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE:AU opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

