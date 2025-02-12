Christine Marie Moritz Sells 4,700 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Christine Marie Moritz sold 4,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total transaction of C$244,827.70.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
TSE GWO opened at C$51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.16. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$38.44 and a 1 year high of C$52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
