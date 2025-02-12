China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579. China Gas has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Get China Gas alerts:

China Gas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.