Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

CVX stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.