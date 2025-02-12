Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Chevron by 97.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 228,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

