CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB.A traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$172.44. 44,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,748. CGI has a 1 year low of C$132.06 and a 1 year high of C$175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.31.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

