CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.41. 2,651,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,255,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $131,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

