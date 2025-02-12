Certuity LLC Sells 6,857 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certuity LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The company has a market capitalization of $504.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

