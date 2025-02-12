Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.72 and last traded at $116.05. 564,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 860,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEU. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 33,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

