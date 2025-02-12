Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.77 and last traded at $128.20. 1,398,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,973,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $91.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This trade represents a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Celestica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Celestica by 480.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.