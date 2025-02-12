Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper Sells 1,772 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 1,772 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.53, for a total value of C$335,851.06.

Celestica Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$180.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$48.67 and a 52 week high of C$206.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.75.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

