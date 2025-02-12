CBRE Group (CBRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

