CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549. CareCloud has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 14.03%.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

