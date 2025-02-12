Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 333 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

RTX opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

