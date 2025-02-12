Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $199.75 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.14.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

