Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Universal Display by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Universal Display by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Stock Performance
NASDAQ OLED opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $140.61 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.56.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
