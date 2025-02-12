Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $930.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

