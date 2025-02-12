Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 222,651 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,651 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $169.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

