Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,471 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Viasat by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 176.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Viasat by 9.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Down 20.9 %

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $32,824.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,732.71. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.