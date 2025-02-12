CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CAE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CAE has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CAE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CAE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

