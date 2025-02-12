Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %
BLDR stock opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.