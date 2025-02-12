Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

BLDR stock opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.