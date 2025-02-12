Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY remained flat at $34.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

