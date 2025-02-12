Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BN stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after acquiring an additional 974,533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.7% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,383,000 after purchasing an additional 196,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

