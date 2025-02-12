Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.92 and last traded at $121.90, with a volume of 1276629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.41.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

