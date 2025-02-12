Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $158.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.91.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

