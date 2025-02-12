Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – February 09th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially stable, and reputable companies that have a history of consistent earnings, dividend payments, and market capitalization. These stocks are considered to be less volatile and lower-risk investments compared to smaller companies, making them attractive to conservative investors seeking long-term growth and income potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,194. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Read More