BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the January 15th total of 660,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSE FRA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 126,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

