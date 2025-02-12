Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Releases Earnings Results

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 0.68%.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 700.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
