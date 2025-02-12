BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $711.05 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

